Deutsche Bank Ag Increased By $7.61 Million Its Shaw Communications (SJR) Stake; AUSCRETE (ASCK) SI Decreased By 70.8%

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) stake by 75.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 380,623 shares as Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)’s stock declined 2.12%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 886,217 shares with $18.47 million value, up from 505,594 last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc now has $10.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 444,737 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

AUSCRETE CORP (OTCMKTS:ASCK) had a decrease of 70.8% in short interest. ASCK’s SI was 3,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 70.8% from 11,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.0024 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Auscrete Corporation intends to manufacture construction products for commercial and residential structures. The company has market cap of $170,865.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) stake by 325,662 shares to 1.21M valued at $22.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) stake by 20,907 shares and now owns 567,457 shares. Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc was reduced too.