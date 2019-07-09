Deutsche Bank Ag Increased Autozone (AZO) Position by $9.27 Million as Stock Rose; Target (TGT) Market Value Declined While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Trimmed by $304,160 Its Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 9,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.44 million, up from 244,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1145.08. About 80,845 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,655 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 48,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 1.82M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares to 189,693 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 44,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.81 million for 13.80 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 296,773 shares to 97,715 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 282,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,888 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 386 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bp Plc holds 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 3,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 7,680 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 1,389 shares. Muhlenkamp Inc reported 10,570 shares. 7,903 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Todd Asset Limited Com has invested 1.47% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 27,306 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 3,561 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 12,103 shares. 1 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Co. Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,707 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Company reported 1,757 shares stake.

