Deutsche Bank Ag Holding In Netease (NTES) Was Upped; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Raised Its Yamana Gold (AUY) Stake by $3.89 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 58387.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 418,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 418,771 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.11M, up from 716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $247.01. About 122,224 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 9.44 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, up from 7.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.0398 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5802. About 9.94M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,958 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $112.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51M shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A by 2,400 shares to 50,885 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 131,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,323 shares, and cut its stake in Alacer Gold Corp (ALIAF).