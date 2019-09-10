Deutsche Bank Ag Holding In Invesco LTD (IVZ) Was Has Upped; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Increased Its Stake by $515,183 as Stock Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 967818.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54M, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 1.69M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 05/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Net $253.9M; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI UK Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco Raises Quarterly Dividend to 30c From 29c; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 8.76M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.03% stake. California State Teachers Retirement owns 684,724 shares. Financial Bank Of The West reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 9,262 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Trust. Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 323,141 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 67,189 shares. 1,830 were accumulated by Advisory Services Networks Llc. Lpl Ltd invested in 0.01% or 223,333 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Allstate reported 0.11% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.29 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Management Nv stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 42,450 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested in 1,146 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De (NYSE:IBA) by 13,495 shares to 7,416 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 870,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,990 shares, and cut its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. Shares for $212,400 were bought by CANION ROD on Thursday, May 2. On Friday, June 7 WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 10,000 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 18,317 shares to 126,265 shares, valued at $25.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,855 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.