Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Position in South Jersey Inds (SJI) by $3.36 Million; Cadence Bank Na Has Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $362,388 as Share Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 75.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 108,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 144,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 187,351 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,855 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Paint It Black – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Elizabethtown Gas Files Rate Case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI Raises Dividend 2.68 Percent NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI : SJI Completes Acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2018.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 23,911 shares to 24,111 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 15,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 85,912 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Moreover, Fifth Third Bancshares has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 1,300 shares. 136,603 are held by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc. Phocas Financial Corp reported 238,048 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 336,164 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 262,536 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co invested in 0% or 6,873 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 65 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh reported 21,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtn Gp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 72,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 49,112 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 157.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.67% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Palisade Asset Management Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invesco Limited reported 21.39M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Opus Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 5,452 shares. Allen Inc New York has 46.64% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6.00 million shares. 171,391 were accumulated by Capital Counsel Limited Liability Ny. North American invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 5,883 shares. 19,225 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. Community Bancshares Na holds 1.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 125,870 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested in 353,558 shares. California-based Personal Capital Corp has invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Buckingham Management owns 47,517 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.