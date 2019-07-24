Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Its Holding in Celanese Del (CE) by $10.01 Million; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 16,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,146 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, down from 169,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 8.56 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 102,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,740 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.44 million, down from 481,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 664,997 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 787,569 shares to 975,447 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 33,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Micro Focus International Pl.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 24,793 shares to 40,572 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 5,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.89 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.