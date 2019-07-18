Deutsche Bank Ag Has Raised Its Position in Trinseo S A (TSE) by $11.17 Million; Lindsell Train LTD Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Boosted

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 328.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 248,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 323,640 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 75,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 44,365 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 866,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.26M, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.86. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM) by 57,863 shares to 752 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.23% or 13,677 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Ltd Com accumulated 2,874 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc reported 68,000 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Family Mngmt holds 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,060 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 8,646 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Co holds 12,918 shares. Lomas Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.25% or 356,649 shares. Rbo & Company Ltd Liability Company accumulated 171,850 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.85% or 264,728 shares. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,017 shares. Tanaka Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 285 shares. New York-based M&R Cap Inc has invested 3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barbara Oil owns 8,000 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Management reported 89,699 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings.

