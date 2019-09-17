Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lifted Its Amphenol New (APH) Stake; As Rexnord (RXN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder James Investment Research Has Decreased Stake by $515,700

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 365,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.79 million, up from 830,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $95.05. About 1.74 million shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (RXN) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 17,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 8,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 695,611 shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EIDO) by 33,098 shares to 162,902 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpt Realty by 35,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,686 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ww Invsts invested in 0.11% or 4.68M shares. Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 0% or 8,794 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd holds 0.62% or 82,269 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Colony Grp Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 3,370 shares. Crestwood Advisors Llc stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 8,659 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 67,222 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 6.77 million shares. Kistler holds 0.06% or 1,626 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 443,548 shares. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,949 shares. Comm Comml Bank reported 0.04% stake.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 23,345 shares to 98,024 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 136,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Treasury Bond Et (SHV).

