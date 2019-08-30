Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lifted Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding; Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB) Sentiment Is 1

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 143.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 26,675 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 45,215 shares with $5.54M value, up from 18,540 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $8.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $144.53. About 82,786 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes

Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 1 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 1 sold and reduced their stock positions in Donegal Mutual Insurance Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 449,577 shares, down from 449,912 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Donegal Mutual Insurance Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 25,806 shares. Logan Capital Management Inc owns 135,185 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 76 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1 shares.

The stock decreased 9.09% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 538 shares traded or 52.41% up from the average. Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) has declined 12.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.91% the S&P500.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $365.87 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 24.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Willscot Corp stake by 116,682 shares to 50,021 valued at $553,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) stake by 272,089 shares and now owns 112,542 shares. Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is -0.89% below currents $144.53 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $13500 target. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, July 8.