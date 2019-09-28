Deutsche Bank Ag Has Increased Its Holding in American Airls Group (AAL) by $18.20 Million as Market Value Declined; Westpac Banking Boosted Steelcase (SCS) Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 28,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 542,509 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 billion, up from 513,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 747,191 shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 39232% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 568,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 570,314 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.59M, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Commerce stated it has 77,505 shares. California-based Miracle Mile Lc has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 495,035 shares. Barnett And Company invested in 1.36% or 74,168 shares. U S Global Investors accumulated 257,309 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 367,000 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 81,183 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,099 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 45,767 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 8,011 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 250,233 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd holds 29,824 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 10,176 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,996 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 428,519 shares to 360,217 shares, valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 62,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,835 shares, and cut its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 18,028 shares to 28,696 shares, valued at $1.50B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

