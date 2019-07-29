Deutsche Bank Ag Has Decreased Netapp (NTAP) Position by $13.50 Million; Share Price Rose; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 195,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 933,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.70 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.70 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated has 0.08% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 29.45M shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.09% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.15% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 12,300 are held by Tcw Grp Inc. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Investec Asset North America holds 43,688 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset stated it has 24,670 shares. Century Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.73 million shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 29,481 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 8,000 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Brown Advisory Securities stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The invested in 0.02% or 239,597 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42M for 20.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 26,355 shares to 30,833 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.79 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Incorporated reported 2.62% stake. Plancorp Limited Com holds 34,439 shares or 4.98% of its portfolio. 2,650 are held by Curbstone Management Corp. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il owns 178,196 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mgmt Of Virginia Limited stated it has 3,257 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Overbrook Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 20,218 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated invested in 2,716 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc reported 3,050 shares stake. 1,219 were accumulated by Jnba Fincl Advsr. Cambridge Grp Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 17,084 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,143 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Investment Management has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameritas Invest has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,825 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak holds 0.51% or 1,066 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 28,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,115 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc..

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing’s 2nd-Quarter Financials: What You Need to know – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.