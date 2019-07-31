Deutsche Bank Ag Has Cut Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Stake as Market Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted Stake by $1.00 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 167.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 7.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 86.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 264,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 306,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 341,958 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 64.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325M IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 42C; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q Rev $89.3M; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY18 Total Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 0%-2%; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL BY DEL FRISCO’S SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – Steakhouse Del Frisco’s to acquire tapas restaurant owner Barteca for $325 million; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Sullivan’s Steakhouse; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Del Frisco’s

Since March 6, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.03 million activity.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13.54 million shares to 13.54 million shares, valued at $1.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 73,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp (NASDAQ:NHTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects accumulated 0.01% or 660 shares. Nokomis Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Dimensional Fund LP reported 0% stake. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 35,000 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 126,732 shares. 5.60 million are held by Armistice Capital Ltd Llc. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Lsv Asset holds 0% or 350,556 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Parametric Port Lc stated it has 118,037 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Caz Limited Partnership accumulated 81,977 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holding accumulated 493,198 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,400 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 7,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,815 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.