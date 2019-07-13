Deutsche Bank Ag Has Boosted V F (VFC) Holding by $32.73 Million as Market Value Rose; Glenview State Bank Trust Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 380,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.63M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.50 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.06 million shares to 674,443 shares, valued at $24.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hornbeck Offshore Svcs Inc N (NYSE:HOS) by 451,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C also sold $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, February 11. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN had sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04M on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson reported 34,725 shares stake. 2,150 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. Gradient has invested 0.54% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.18% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Utah-based Alta Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 0.01% stake. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.8% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 27,874 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.46% or 293,270 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited owns 11,803 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bartlett And Co Ltd Llc holds 0.9% or 269,064 shares. Savant Llc reported 5,058 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated accumulated 0.62% or 107,302 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott Selber reported 5.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Novare Llc holds 3,595 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 376 shares stake. Moreover, Trexquant Lp has 0.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Fincl Svcs Inc stated it has 4,284 shares. Field Main Retail Bank invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Square Ltd Company owns 1,187 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,853 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.56% or 676 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,216 shares. Cim Mangement Inc has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endowment Management Lp invested in 11.02% or 43,782 shares. Buckingham Capital holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,149 shares. Stonebridge Capital Inc owns 1,415 shares. Jones Lllp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

