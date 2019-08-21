Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) as Valuation Declined; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Value Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed Its Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 37,803 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 57.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 350,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 254,785 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89M, down from 605,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.09. About 530,162 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.45 million shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $2.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.72M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72M shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48M for 20.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares to 522,500 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings.