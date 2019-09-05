Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position; BB&T (BBT) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 7.21% above currents $48.66 stock price. BB&T had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51.5000 New Target: $50.5000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $53 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Odeon Rating: Buy Initiate

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 19.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 178,997 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 751,788 shares with $123.19 million value, down from 930,785 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $24.38B valuation. The stock increased 3.57% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $187.15. About 2.21M shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08

The stock increased 2.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 1.64M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Charles Schwab Inv has 0.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Papp L Roy & Assocs reported 5,276 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Mgmt reported 8.84M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 53,980 were accumulated by Penobscot Invest Management Co Inc. Td Asset Management stated it has 491,881 shares. Moreover, Heartland Advsr has 0.5% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 145,857 shares. Bridgewater Associates L P owns 143,814 shares. Kingfisher Capital Llc owns 0.29% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 9,787 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Angelo Gordon Ltd Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 129,498 shares. 244,864 were reported by Invest Of America Incorporated. Amp Capital Ltd holds 276,671 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.36% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $37.27 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 14,394 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,425 shares. Valley Advisers has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 15 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 15,497 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.33M shares. 1,315 are owned by Great Lakes Advisors. Avalon Asset Management Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 45,830 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 18.49M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares, a Iowa-based fund reported 100 shares. M Secs Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 3,911 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp reported 897,864 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Bluecrest Management Limited holds 3,627 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.22% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Raymond James Ser Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica Inc has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $191’s average target is 2.06% above currents $187.15 stock price. Lululemon Athletica Inc had 28 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $16300 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by M Partners. M Partners maintained the shares of LULU in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, June 17. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

