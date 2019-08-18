Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Dana (DAN) Holding by $4.36 Million; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Borgwarner Com (BWA) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 256,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 1.43M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA INC SAYS RELATING TO DEAL WITH GKN, 3-YR IMPLEMENTATION COST EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MLN – $300 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 13/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: FTSE 100 falls as Dana boss meets with GKN shareholders to fend off Melrose bid; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q EPS 73c; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.39M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

