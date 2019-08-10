Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Stock Price Declined While Shah Capital Management Cut Its Holding; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Shareholder Citigroup Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 4.63M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 30/04/2018 – 32DH: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 13/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank looks to remove investment unit underperformers; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 22/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank to Set DWS IPO Price at 32.50 Euros a Share (Video); 13/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank to step up staff clear-out; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $53; 10/04/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – NEINOR HOMES SA HOME.MC : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 15.5 FROM EUR 14.6

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 191,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 195,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 386,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 538,724 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: AMK,ALLY,EWBC,MTB – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CIT Group (CIT) Up 1.9% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp – A Significantly Undervalued Bank For Any Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWH) by 29,840 shares to 30,840 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 149,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.58 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services has 217 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Lc has invested 0.1% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 1.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 269,049 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 98,298 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natixis owns 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 38,094 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 25,538 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 8,700 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 5,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Art Advsr Ltd Llc holds 15,997 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How A British Fintech Startup Is Leveraging AI For Real Estate Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A More Radical Solution For Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Bank Stocks We’re Watching Now – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morning Comment: What Do They Know That We Don’t? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.