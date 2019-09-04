Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shares Declined While Shah Capital Management Has Decreased by $7.44 Million Its Stake; Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Shareholder Argyll Research Increased Holding by $33.60 Million

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56 million, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 695,040 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 1.45 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 21/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Names Lynne as Asia Transaction Banking Head; 08/04/2018 – Sewing in pole position to replace Cryan at Deutsche Bank; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board to Discuss CEO Change Sunday Evening; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 680P FROM 700P; 10/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Deutsche Bank’s April 8 meeting to elect new management was contentious; 23/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO MULL RETRENCHING FROM US CASH EQUITIES; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS ECB REQUEST HAS NO CONNECTION TO PROJECT COLOMBO STUDY ON FUTURE OF INVESTMENT BANK; 11/04/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC STAN.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 680P FROM 653P

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Permian pipeline startup splits WTI Midland market, traders say – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De owns 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 275,731 shares. Community Bankshares Na invested in 0.03% or 4,518 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt owns 10,443 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com invested in 39,342 shares or 1.12% of the stock. 125,060 were reported by Fiera. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 7,320 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 4.69 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.31 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 8.36 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,992 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 3.94M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.05% or 79,243 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 220,166 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 4,450 shares. Muhlenkamp owns 25,184 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Vice Grip On Deutsche Bank Just Tightened – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank mulls forming `bad bank’: WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank – Once Bitten, Twice Shy – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed investigating Deutsche Bank – report – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.