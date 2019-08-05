Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $7.44 Million; As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered Holding by $324,370

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 397,906 shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank to Shift More Decisively to More Stable Revenue; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TAERGET TO 12.50 EUROS FROM 13 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – For Deutsche Bank, Two Johns Could Be Better Than One: Gadfly; 29/05/2018 – CORRECT: DEUTSCHE BANK TO CUT PRIME FIN LEVERAGE EXPOSURE EU50B; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – OCEANIA HEALTHCARE LTD OCA.NZ : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NZ$1.06 FROM NZ$1.00; RATING HOLD; 07/04/2018 – BRIEF-Deutsche Bank To Hold Supervisory Board Meeting On Sunday For Discussions On Leadership Issues

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.93. About 143,543 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,515 shares to 97,615 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $118.82 million for 49.41 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.