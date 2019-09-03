Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased Position; Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Holding in Lancaster Colony (LANC) as Stock Value Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 3.48 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 07/05/2018 – Qiagen at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 08/04/2018 – Christian Sewing named new CEO of Deutsche Bank; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 30/03/2018 – John Thain Slated To Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 08/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS HAS NO PLANS TO CUT U.S. WORKFORCE BY 20 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO A DECREASE IN LEVERAGE EXPOSURE IN THE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK OF OVER €100 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive – report

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 132,877 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, down from 141,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $144.74. About 51,238 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,149 shares to 26,918 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 27,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 11,442 shares to 112,676 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).