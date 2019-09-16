Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Market Value Declined While Bellecapital International LTD Has Increased Stake by $429,275; Capital Returns Management Has Lowered Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding by $2.64 Million; Shares Rose

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 426.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 61,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 75,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 14,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 6.94 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SEES ROBUST YEAR FOR SOUTH AFRICAN IPOS; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank is reportedly looking to replace John Cryan as chief executive; 11/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK ASSET MANAGEMENT IPO PRICE RANGE EU30-EU36/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Solves One Crisis With New CEO. Now Onto the Next; 21/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank does not rule out cutbacks to investment banking; 27/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE HAS BEGUN SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 07/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank chairman to hold call with board over CEO; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 22/05/2018 – Nasdaq Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 175,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 295,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 1.13M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17,728 activity.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.59M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs stated it has 12,303 shares. The New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 140,220 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 55,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 251,717 shares. Northern owns 2.33M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated holds 0% or 13,840 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc stated it has 2.46M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 75,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 115,335 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.05% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 4,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fin reported 0.04% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

