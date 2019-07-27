Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Its Stake by $1.60 Million as Shares Declined; American Capital Management Maintains Stake in Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 200,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 234,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 4.55M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 21/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO: CIB’S INCREASED CORPORATE FOCUS IS RIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s troubles are more than personal; 25/04/2018 – ECB ALLOWS DEUTSCHE BANK TO USE POSTBANK DEPOSITS MORE FREELY; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 09/04/2018 – Ingo Speich Says Sewing Is Reasonable, Not Perfect Solution at Deutsche Bank (Video); 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank finance chief: We have to ‘define and defend’ the company; 16/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK RECEIVED TENDERS WITH TOTAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $6.2B; 29/05/2018 – WORKSPACE GROUP PLC WKP.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM BUY; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – GRENKE AG GLJn.DE : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 103 EUROS FROM 83 EUROS

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies (OSUR) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 232,998 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 43.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.40% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 11/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES ROBERTO CUCA NEW CFO; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints David Rappaport as Senior Vice Pres, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$42.5M; 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – DJ OraSure Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSUR); 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC – CUCA WILL SUCCEED RONALD SPAIR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold OSUR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.78 million shares or 0.11% more from 55.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 20,660 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 98,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 77,968 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.09% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Everence Management holds 0.03% or 13,990 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 0.02% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Voya Ltd Liability Co invested in 25,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 171,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 3.16M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 0.01% or 114,211 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 123,252 shares. Amer Century reported 334,000 shares. Sei Invs invested in 3,597 shares or 0% of the stock.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,616 shares to 822,689 shares, valued at $112.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) by 50,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,095 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE).