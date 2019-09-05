Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holder Shah Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Ctc Decreased Position

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 1.10M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 15/03/2018 – 11EO: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Needs to Focus on Strategy That Supervisory Board, Executives Agreed On — Memo; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK ADDS ACHLEITNER RECALL TO AGM AGENDA AS REQUESTED; 30/03/2018 – John Thain Slated To Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Threshold Price of the Notes Has Been Set at $128.73460; 15/03/2018 – Former Deutsche Bank trader pleads guilty in Euribor rigging case; 19/03/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Goldman hires another senior FX salesman from Deutsche Bank; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board to Discuss CEO Change Sunday Evening; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.2. About 2.72 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A More Radical Solution For Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fed Questions Deutsche Bank (DB) for ‘Bad Bank’ Proposal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank, UBS explored European banking alliance – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Will Deutsche Bank Successfully Follow Through On Its Biggest Restructuring Plan Till Date? – Forbes” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche CEO to make monthly investment in company stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Co, California-based fund reported 81,215 shares. Fairfield Bush stated it has 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Agf Investments Inc invested in 243,122 shares. Amp holds 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 169,625 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Company holds 2,495 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,663 shares. 1,950 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 86,976 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bragg Fincl Advisors owns 1,027 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 341,212 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.66% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 367 shares. Fil stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,757 shares to 3,107 shares, valued at $365.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 68.38 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.