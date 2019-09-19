Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holder Shah Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.42 Million as Share Price Declined; Bank Of The West Trimmed Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 67,489 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 75,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 4.30 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management analyzed 202,229 shares as the company's stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 169,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 371,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 2.69M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha" published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 21,299 were reported by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,692 shares. Wendell David Associates holds 64,306 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 0.08% or 3.79M shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 11,441 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tradewinds Ltd Com invested in 6,760 shares. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation reported 59,088 shares. 1.56 million are owned by M&T Savings Bank Corporation. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,126 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd has 81,311 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 1.43M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtnrs invested in 0.08% or 29,130 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Com has 39,126 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.10 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 5,819 shares to 54,256 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).