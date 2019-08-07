Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Raised Holding; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lowered Stake

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 238,469 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, down from 248,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 458,081 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 54.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 298,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 845,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 546,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 727,476 shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – ENGAGED DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ON APRIL 19 TO ASSIST CO IN ARRANGING A $40 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – SPAIN’S COX ENERGY HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL LISTING WHICH COULD VALUE COMPANY AT UP TO 500 MLN EUROS; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK WILL SHARPLY REDUCE ITS PRESENCE IN U.S. , HAS ALSO STARTED CUTTING ACTIVITY IN CENTRAL EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – 45CJ: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Said to Consider Deeper U.S. Cuts (Video); 08/05/2018 – Alkermes at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Ends Bonus Drought (Video); 31/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: HIGHLY FOCUSED ON ADDRESSING U.S. WEAKNESSES; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO EXTEND TIMING OF BREXIT CLIENT MIGRATION

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,236 shares to 27,888 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 22,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,850 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,935 shares to 36,320 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).