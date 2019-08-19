Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holder Bank Of America Has Raised Stake; Novare Capital Management Upped Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $1.07 Million

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 657.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 12.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 14.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.56M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 2.16 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 15/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level III American Depositary Receipt Program of HUYA Inc; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – BANK WILL SCALE BACK ACTIVITIES IN US RATES SALES AND TRADING, SHRINKING BALANCE SHEET, LEVERAGE EXPOSURE AND REPO FINANCING WHILE REMAINING COMMITTED TO ITS EUROPEAN; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s troubles are more than personal; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank CEO Spoke in Analyst Call; 22/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank further narrows price range for IPO of DWS unit; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: HOLDER RIEBECK-BRAUEREI SEEKS ACHLEITNER REMOVAL; 06/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Issuance of Securities – Replacement; 09/05/2018 – 61QE: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – VERBUND AG VERB.Vl : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22.5 FROM EUR 21.5

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 22,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 109,252 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 87,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 237,107 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CARDINAL HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) and Encourages Cardinal Health Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 0.91% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1.34 million shares. Kistler stated it has 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 436,791 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Reilly Advsr Ltd Com reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). The Michigan-based Ally has invested 0.14% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). California Employees Retirement reported 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 7,825 shares. Qci Asset holds 15 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 200 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 38,504 shares to 4,199 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Kbw Regional Bking (KRE) by 11,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,425 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 102,046 shares to 272,361 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 192,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,185 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM).

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morning Comment: What Do They Know That We Don’t? – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Deutsche Bank Stock Is Sinking To Fresh Lows – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Through jobs reduction, Deutsche Bank execs find ‘corporate clarity’ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Major overhauls at Deutsche, Goldman – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank: The Next Capital Raise Is Just A Matter Of Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.