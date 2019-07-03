Deutsche Bank Ag Continues to Hold Holding in Autozone (AZO); First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Share Value Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 5,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,597 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 32,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.29 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 9,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.44M, up from 244,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $14.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.38. About 105,373 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 375,413 shares to 965,941 shares, valued at $109.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 47,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,831 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica S A (NYSE:TEF).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,651 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 3,792 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marshfield Associate, a -based fund reported 119,568 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 74 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.15% stake. Whittier Trust accumulated 9 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). American Intll Group owns 8,684 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 19,435 shares. Chase Investment Counsel owns 6,061 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 50 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited invested in 4,424 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management owns 19,500 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp holds 2.17% or 4,950 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mngmt accumulated 28,876 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt has 10,510 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & holds 2,051 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cibc Ww Corporation invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kistler stated it has 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 21,900 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company invested in 16,213 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Park National Oh owns 49,370 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 150,725 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. 40,441 were accumulated by Da Davidson And Company. Lifeplan Grp stated it has 478 shares. Fin Counselors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Deltec Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2,800 shares stake.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.95 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,657 shares to 128,757 shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

