Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) (DB) Stake Maintained by Hap Trading Llc; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted Holding in Albemarle (ALB)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 8,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 58,659 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 50,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 323,565 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) (DB) by 888.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 535,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 596,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 5.83 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 17/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2400P FROM 2300P; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER IS TO BE NOMINATED IN THE NEAR FUTURE FOLLOWING CONSULTATIONS WITH REGULATORS; 08/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S BARRY BAUSANO IS SAID TO EXIT FIRM; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 17/05/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.2 FROM EUR 9; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank CEO: On the Right Track With DWS, Private/Commercial Bank; 10/04/2018 – LifePoint at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Achleitner’s Dividend Gaffe Exceeds Deutsche Bank Market Value

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IYR) by 392,600 shares to 108,400 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,004 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (Put) (NYSE:WTW).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communications Inc. by 91,516 shares to 101,988 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 22,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,812 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0% or 8,743 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 10,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 5,818 are owned by Pitcairn Com. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 9,847 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 49,244 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested in 3,375 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,195 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Trust Co Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 65 shares. 234,828 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holding Limited reported 12,500 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

