Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) (DB) Position Raised by Hap Trading Llc; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Utah Retirement Systems Cut by $2.06 Million Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 36,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 228,990 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 265,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 5.65 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) (DB) by 888.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 535,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 596,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 6.15 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 17/05/2018 – PIRELLI & C SPA PIRC.Ml : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 7.4 FROM EUR 6.7; 30/04/2018 – Javid was formerly managing director at Deutsche Bank; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Common Representative Quality Assessment Of Deutsche Bank Mexico; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – FOLLOWING IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS 9, BANK’S CET 1 RATIO, WHICH WAS 14.0% AS OF DEC 31, 2017, DECREASED BY 13 BASIS POINTS; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 28/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE REVIEWS GLOBAL STRUCTURE OF INVESTMENT BANK; 08/04/2018 – BREAKING: Deutsche Bank CEO Cryan to leave firm in April, board names investment banking co-chief Sewing to be new chief executive – Dow Jones; 10/04/2018 – Allergan at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cerus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8,284 shares to 36,806 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QUALCOMM Incorporated 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Llc accumulated 0.07% or 558,665 shares. General American Incorporated reported 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fort Point Prns Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hyman Charles D invested in 8,102 shares. Da Davidson reported 464,684 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 118,522 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 826,550 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. 192,829 were reported by Goelzer Invest Incorporated. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Jnba Financial has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,767 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 0.22% or 97.60M shares. Global Invsts invested 0.55% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Natl Bank Of Stockton has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 8.04 million shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 5,813 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Major overhauls at Deutsche, Goldman – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank: The Next Capital Raise Is Just A Matter Of Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Will Deutsche Bank Successfully Follow Through On Its Biggest Restructuring Plan Till Date? – Forbes” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A More Radical Solution For Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed investigating Deutsche Bank – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.