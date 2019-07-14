Detour Gold (DGC) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Vontobel Asset Management Boosted Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake By $780,426

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 4,086 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 144,971 shares with $27.74 million value, up from 140,885 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $39.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 967,432 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

Analysts expect Detour Gold Corporation (TSE:DGC) to report $0.07 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. T_DGC’s profit would be $12.32M giving it 63.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Detour Gold Corporation’s analysts see -46.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 691,430 shares traded. Detour Gold Corporation (TSE:DGC) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Detour Gold (TSE:DGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Detour Gold had 2 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of DGC in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by National Bank Canada.

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property located in Northeastern Ontario. It has a 117.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s Detour Lake property consists of a contiguous group of mining claims and leases totaling 625 square kilometers in the District of Cochrane.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) stake by 721,769 shares to 5.84 million valued at $534.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 30 shares and now owns 286 shares. Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 22 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 18. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $190 target in Friday, January 18 report.