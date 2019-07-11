Determine Inc. (DTRM) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Comparison side by side

Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.13 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 40 6.12 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Determine Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine Inc. 0.00% -487.1% -32% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Determine Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. In other hand, Upland Software Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Determine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Upland Software Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Upland Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Determine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Determine Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Determine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Upland Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $49.25, with potential upside of 3.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Determine Inc. and Upland Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 71.6%. 1.4% are Determine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 10.5% are Upland Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Determine Inc. -2.74% 66.67% -11.6% -65.7% -89.87% -30.5% Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06%

For the past year Determine Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while Upland Software Inc. has 74.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Determine Inc.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.