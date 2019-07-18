Determine Inc. (DTRM) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Comparing side by side

Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 48 9.24 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Determine Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine Inc. 0.00% -487.1% -32% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Determine Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Determine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of Determine Inc. shares and 70.5% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Determine Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Determine Inc. -2.74% 66.67% -11.6% -65.7% -89.87% -30.5% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43%

For the past year Determine Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 45.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Determine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.