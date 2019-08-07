Deswell Industries Inc. (DSWL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Deswell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rubber & Plastics companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Deswell Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.77% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Deswell Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.89% of all Rubber & Plastics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Deswell Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 4.30% Industry Average 4.36% 16.30% 5.24%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Deswell Industries Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries Inc. N/A 3 10.12 Industry Average 112.40M 2.58B 14.36

Deswell Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Deswell Industries Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Deswell Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.67 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is 104.72%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Deswell Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deswell Industries Inc. -2.15% -7.21% -10% -11.77% -19.19% -10.6% Industry Average 1.86% 1.77% 8.86% 18.32% 22.19% 22.19%

For the past year Deswell Industries Inc. has -10.60% weaker performance while Deswell Industries Inc.’s peers have 22.19% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deswell Industries Inc. are 4.5 and 3.7. Competitively, Deswell Industries Inc.’s rivals have 2.14 and 1.42 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deswell Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deswell Industries Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Deswell Industries Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Deswell Industries Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.15 which is 15.20% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Deswell Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Deswell Industries Inc.’s peers beat Deswell Industries Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. In addition, it provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital audio workstations, digital or analogue mixing consoles, instrument amplifiers, signal processors, firewire/USB audio interfaces, keyboard controllers, and speaker enclosures; home theatre audio products, such as 7.1-channel audio-visual Hi-Fi stereo receivers-amplifiers; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications. The company sells its products primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Hong Kong, Canada, and internationally. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.