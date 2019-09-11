Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

This is a contrast between Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.27 0.00 J.Jill Inc. 3 0.13 N/A 0.53 4.04

Demonstrates Destination XL Group Inc. and J.Jill Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7% J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6%

Liquidity

Destination XL Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, J.Jill Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. J.Jill Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination XL Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.9% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.9% of J.Jill Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% are Destination XL Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of J.Jill Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89% J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15%

For the past year Destination XL Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than J.Jill Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors J.Jill Inc. beats Destination XL Group Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.