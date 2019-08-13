Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Destination XL Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Destination XL Group Inc. has 14.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Destination XL Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.30% -4.70% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Destination XL Group Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Destination XL Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.62 2.42

The potential upside of the competitors is 73.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Destination XL Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Destination XL Group Inc. had bearish trend while Destination XL Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Destination XL Group Inc. are 0.9 and 0.1. Competitively, Destination XL Group Inc.’s peers have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Destination XL Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination XL Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Destination XL Group Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Destination XL Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Destination XL Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Destination XL Group Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.