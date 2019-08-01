Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Destination XL Group Inc. has 74.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Destination XL Group Inc. has 14.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Destination XL Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.30% -4.70% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Destination XL Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Destination XL Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.75 2.39

The potential upside of the competitors is 72.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Destination XL Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Destination XL Group Inc. has -18.89% weaker performance while Destination XL Group Inc.’s competitors have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Destination XL Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Destination XL Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Destination XL Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination XL Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Destination XL Group Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.85. In other hand, Destination XL Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Destination XL Group Inc.’s peers beat Destination XL Group Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.