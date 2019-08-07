Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) and Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Comparison side by side

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.27 0.00 Express Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Destination XL Group Inc. and Express Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Destination XL Group Inc. and Express Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7% Express Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Destination XL Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Express Inc. on the other hand, has 0.91 beta which makes it 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Destination XL Group Inc. Its rival Express Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Express Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Destination XL Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Destination XL Group Inc. and Express Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Express Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively Express Inc. has an average price target of $4.9, with potential upside of 121.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.9% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares and 0% of Express Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.1% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.3% are Express Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89% Express Inc. 0.82% -8.52% -34.48% -54% -74.72% -51.66%

For the past year Destination XL Group Inc. has stronger performance than Express Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Express Inc. beats Destination XL Group Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.