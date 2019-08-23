Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.27 0.00 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.03 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Destination XL Group Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Destination XL Group Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Destination XL Group Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Destination Maternity Corporation’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

Destination XL Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Destination Maternity Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Destination XL Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Destination Maternity Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.9% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares and 44% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares. Destination XL Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Destination Maternity Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89% Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75%

For the past year Destination XL Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Summary

Destination XL Group Inc. beats Destination Maternity Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.