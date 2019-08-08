Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Market Value Declined While Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $922,270; As Rlj Lodging Tr Com (RLJ) Share Value Declined, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lifted Stake

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.29M market cap company. It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 15.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 23/03/2018 Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – DAVID LEVIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLAN TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL COMMITTED TO A CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL HOLDER CANNELL CAPITAL REPORTS 7.55% STAKE; 22/05/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 8.82% Stake in Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 37c; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – AT END OF FISCAL 2018, EXPECT CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $20.5 MLN TO $26.5 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group Says Search Will Include Review of Both External Candidates and Internal Candidates; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr Com (RLJ) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 61,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 341,645 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 280,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 1.26 million shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “DXL Group Returns to Support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® During Annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Campaign – PR Web” on November 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2018 – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Lionel Conacher to its Board of Directors and Letter Agreement with Cannell Capital – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt LP reported 14,300 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc reported 0.48% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt, a France-based fund reported 594,238 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 157,513 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). D E Shaw & reported 83,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability invested in 341,645 shares. 15,102 were accumulated by Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 70,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Llc (Trc) accumulated 3,542 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 282,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.26% or 79,200 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated holds 0.05% or 20,200 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Change of Control Offer for FelCor LP’s 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” on September 19, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RLJ-A: Mispriced Preferred Stock Bargain (A Third Opportunity To Score Big Gains) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “RLJ staves off board seat challenge from activist investor – Washington Business Journal” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ Lodging Trust and FelCor Lodging Trust to Merge Creating $7 Billion Leading Lodging REIT – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2017.