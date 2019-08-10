Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Holder Roumell Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Meritage Group LP Stake in Moodys (MCO) Decreased by $12.85 Million as Share Price Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 56,043 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Entered Into New $140M 5-Yr, Senior Secured Credit Facilit; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL EXPECTS TO CUT ABOUT 56 POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Holds 7.47% Stake in Destination XL Group; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC DXLG.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.17 TO $0.29; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP – MARKETING SPEND FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $24.0 MLN; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – DAVID LEVIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLAN TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 37c; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 18c

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.13. About 512,370 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3/Aaa.Mx Ratings To State Of Mexico’s Mxn 1.5 Billion Enhanced Loan From Bbva Bancomer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Lynn, Ma’s Go To Baa1 And Assigns Mig 1 To Bans; Outlook Is Negative; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To One Class Of Clo Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Alm Vi, Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees Risk That Pier 1’s Strategy May Not Yield Sufficient Sales Growth Needed for Strong Earnings Recovery; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Tender Option Bond Trust, Series 2017-XL0051; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Four Classes Of Notes Issued By H/2 Asset Funding 2015-1; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES’ B1 DEPOSIT, SR DEBT; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa to City of Champaign, IL’s GO Bonds; assigns stable outlook; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANS UNION’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE: AFFIRMS Ba2

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares to 158,613 shares, valued at $186.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).