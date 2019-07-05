Destination Wealth Management Upped Walmart (WMT) Stake by $11.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Its Holding

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5231.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 117,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 2,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 1.90 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – WALMART: FLIPKART DEAL HAS NO TERMINATION FEE; 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart tops targets, Penney misses; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries to 100 U.S. Cities; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Walmart To Offer Online Grocery Delivery To 40% Of U.S. Homes With Postmates — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Flipkart Investment Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Deal Closes at 2Q End

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares to 149,060 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 115,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX).

