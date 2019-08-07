Destination Wealth Management Upped Its Walmart (WMT) Position; Wex (WEX) Sentiment Is 0.95

Destination Wealth Management increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 5231.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management acquired 117,501 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 119,747 shares with $11.68 million value, up from 2,246 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $304.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $106.58. About 726,071 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart pulls Cosmopolitan magazine from checkouts- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 26/03/2018 – POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA SHOULD SPUR GROWTH AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE – MASSMART CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q EPS 72c; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Prepared Dinners, Meal Kits in Blow to Blue Apron; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s

Wex Inc (WEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 125 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 131 trimmed and sold positions in Wex Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 40.86 million shares, down from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wex Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 8 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 92 Increased: 83 New Position: 42.

Destination Wealth Management decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,677 shares to 231,643 valued at $28.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stake by 35,837 shares and now owns 52,544 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Daiwa Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 64,961 shares. Hudock Cap reported 2,048 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cognios Ltd invested in 50,744 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Amg Funds Ltd Llc reported 1.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Riverbridge Prtn holds 0.04% or 23,376 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cornerstone Inv Prns Limited Co reported 8,134 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford Associates accumulated 0.64% or 7,732 shares. Stewart And Patten stated it has 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Weik Mngmt owns 44,620 shares. Shelton Capital has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 12,178 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

The stock increased 1.40% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $195.87. About 40,667 shares traded. WEX Inc. (WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX)

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 79.3 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. for 21,105 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 1.20 million shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 3.47% invested in the company for 158,846 shares. The New York-based Bluemar Capital Management Llc has invested 3.45% in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,327 shares.