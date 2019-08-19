Destination Wealth Management Upped Its Visa (V) Holding by $9.64 Million; Stock Value Rose; Berkshire Asset Management Boosted Its General Mills (GIS) Holding by $1.30 Million; Stock Value Rose

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 25,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 398,094 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 372,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1424.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 61,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,115 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 4,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $179.92. About 4.36M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Cap Management accumulated 24,065 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 84,259 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 3.13% or 374,850 shares in its portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A has 1.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 53,069 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Company reported 0.27% stake. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 6.24M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Money Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,006 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Charter Trust has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roosevelt Inv Gru holds 82,390 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 78.27 million shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd accumulated 122,371 shares. Rhode Island-based Richard C Young & has invested 2.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alphamark Advisors Limited Co reported 109 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated invested in 0.66% or 44,964 shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,050 shares to 449,060 shares, valued at $127.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,190 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More important recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 182,455 shares to 90,772 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,022 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree owns 4,990 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 126,848 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 37,096 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Svcs Corp has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dnb Asset Management As holds 110,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 275,440 are held by Montgomery Inv Mngmt Inc. Toth Fin Advisory reported 0.47% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak holds 22,111 shares. 4,122 are owned by Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Fort Lp holds 21,794 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 11,232 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Boston & Mngmt Inc accumulated 89,160 shares. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 0.44% or 5.01 million shares. Financial Mngmt owns 120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 75,409 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.