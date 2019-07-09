Destination Wealth Management Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $333,878; Stock Price Rose; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Ally Financial Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 206,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video)

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 4.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 3,663 shares to 230,545 shares, valued at $47.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 35,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,544 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 424.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold 15,000 shares worth $2.22 million. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,414 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 10. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. On Friday, February 15 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $734,450. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock or 846 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.