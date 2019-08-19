Destination Wealth Management Position in At&T (T) Boosted by $2.65 Million; Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased Stake by $13.69 Million as Valuation Rose

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,061 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.00M, down from 4,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 814,398 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 85,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 438,909 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 353,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 11.87 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class C by 69 shares to 10,569 shares, valued at $12.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc invested in 4,418 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fairview Capital Inv Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Swedbank has 0.71% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1832 Asset Management LP reported 102,026 shares. Leisure Mngmt accumulated 6,336 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,165 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 36,825 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Tru, Florida-based fund reported 15,202 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 2,375 shares. Lynch Associate In holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,930 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,074 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Alphamark invested in 1,419 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 500 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AT&T Stock Wonâ€™t Be Saved by Friends, Time Warner Channels – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hulu Is Rapidly Becoming a Force in Pay-TV – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.