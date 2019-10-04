Destination Wealth Management Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake By $4.33 Million; Fabrinet (FN)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Fabrinet (FN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 94 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 106 decreased and sold stock positions in Fabrinet. The funds in our database now have: 34.38 million shares, up from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Fabrinet in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 69 Increased: 64 New Position: 30.

Destination Wealth Management decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 22.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management sold 56,947 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 194,749 shares with $14.82M value, down from 251,696 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $92.06B valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 4.56 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Fabrinet for 700,800 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 166,000 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 472,254 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 0.8% in the stock. Horizon Investment Services Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 21,781 shares.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $26.54 million for 17.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 228,373 shares traded. Fabrinet (FN) has risen 39.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern owns 15.78M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 10,548 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. 3,400 are held by Putnam Fl Inv Management. Hyman Charles D invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv, a New York-based fund reported 4,375 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.56% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Point72 Asset Management LP owns 104,597 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 2,650 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 39,635 shares or 1.9% of the stock. First Allied Advisory reported 90,300 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Destination Wealth Management increased Ishares Tr (ISTB) stake by 7,948 shares to 371,409 valued at $18.73M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 22,938 shares and now owns 740,350 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

