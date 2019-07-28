Destination Wealth Management Lifted Visa (V) Stake by $9.64 Million; As Hill International (HIL) Valuation Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $523,400

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill International Inc. (HIL) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 261,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 792,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 530,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 139,688 shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 59.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – RECEIVED A CONTRACT FROM MMRDA TO PROVIDE GENERAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR USD 2.26 BLN MUMBAI METRO LINE 4; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1424.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 61,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,115 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 4,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,517 shares to 416,654 shares, valued at $65.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,421 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “This Stock Just Became the No. 1 Performer in the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 7,900 shares to 109,116 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,883 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

