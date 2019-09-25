Destination Wealth Management Increases Position in Visa (V); Grs Advisors Stake in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Lifted by $2.83 Million as Valuation Declined

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 37,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.92M, up from 66,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $173.73. About 1.64 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 141,397 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 1.64% stake. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 2.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Covey Advsr Limited Com reported 33,895 shares. 61,500 are held by Stieven Cap Advsr Lp. Maryland Mgmt holds 0.09% or 4,191 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.07 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Northstar Grp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sand Hill Advsrs Lc holds 1.23% or 69,368 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 543,996 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Group Inc Inc invested in 0.54% or 7,668 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has 1.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 7,993 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Yhb Advsr holds 2.57% or 93,154 shares in its portfolio. S&Co accumulated 6,057 shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 15,302 shares to 508,684 shares, valued at $27.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,321 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).