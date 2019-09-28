Destination Wealth Management Increases Holding in At&T (T); Sva Plumb Wealth Management Position In Accenture LTD Class A (ACN) Was Has Increased

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 10,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 449,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, up from 438,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (ACN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 9,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,110 shares to 6,677 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,722 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corporation owns 226,769 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1,630 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc reported 10,735 shares. Capstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 1,757 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cap Mgmt Associates Ny, New York-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.32% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fayez Sarofim And Com reported 9,508 shares stake. Moreover, First Business Services Inc has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cadence Savings Bank Na owns 1.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 14,664 shares. Blair William Il invested in 615,470 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 362,896 shares. Lau Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 2.13% or 24,142 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Inc has 232,688 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hilltop has invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 11.15M shares stake. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Captrust Finance Advsr owns 377,484 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.79% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.78 million shares. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 19,657 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 56,022 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 85,220 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank owns 96,576 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated has 1.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 99,373 shares.

