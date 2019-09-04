Destination Wealth Management Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Raised by $417,744; As Dover (DOV) Stock Price Declined, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Upped Position by $4.56 Million

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 23,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 216,559 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 193,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 1.63M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Opening Quote: Vodafone goes bananas; Imperial; `Spoons; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality probe into Vodafone and Three; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – DEPUTY CFO MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE WILL SUCCEED NICK READ AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 49,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 351,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 302,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 253,419 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares to 322,164 shares, valued at $42.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,455 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

